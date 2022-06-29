Catholic World News

Russell Crowe to star in supernatural thriller ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’

June 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The movie will tell the story of Father Gabriele Amorth, SSP (1925-2016), the late exorcist of the Diocese of Rome, an author, and cofounder of the International Association of Exorcists.

