Pope tells young people to be messengers of hope

June 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “I encourage you to use well and responsibly the time that is available to you: it is in this way that one grows and prepares oneself to take on more demanding task,” Pope Francis said in a message to participants in the Global Youth Tourism Summit, which took place on June 27.



“Dear young people, I hope you will be messengers of hope and rebirth for the future,” he added.

