French bishop says differences within clergy prompted postponement of ordinations

June 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The French bishop who postponed priestly ordinations after a Vatican inquiry has said that “different liturgical sensitivities” within the diocese prompted the move.



In a pastoral letter, Bishop Dominique Rey of Toulon acknowledged that concerns over the strength of traditionalism among priests and seminarians, and their devotion to the Latin Mass, was a factor in the Vatican’s concern. Although the diocese enjoyed a healthy number of priestly vocations, he said that “the origin of vocations and the plurality of training paths may have raised questions in Rome.”



Bishop Rey said that the diocese would take steps to ensure that the “diversified composition of our presbyterite” did not cause divisions within the diocese.

