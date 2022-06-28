Catholic World News

Respond to opposition with firm decision to do good, Pope tells pilgrims

June 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: During his Angelus address for the 13th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Pope Francis reflected on Luke 9:51-62, the Gospel reading of the day.



“Let us ask Jesus for the strength of being like him, of following him resolutely down the path of service, not to be vindictive, not to be intolerant when difficulties present themselves, when we spend ourselves in doing good and others do not understand this, or even when they disqualify us,” the Pope said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square. “No, silence and go ahead.”



“May the Virgin Mary help us make the resolute decision Jesus did to remain in love to the end,” he concluded.

