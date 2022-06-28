Catholic World News

‘I’ve been able to walk for 3 days,’ Pope tells Brazilian bishops

June 28, 2022

Rome Reports

CWN Editor's Note: On June 27, Pope Francis received a group of Brazilian bishops, who were in Rome for their ad limina visit. The Pontiff, who had been using a wheelchair since May 5, was able to walk by himself, with the support of a cane.

