Orthodox delegation visits Rome for feast of Saints Peter and Paul

June 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Job of Telmessos, a Ukrainian-Canadian Orthodox prelate, will represent the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople during the celebration of the Mass of the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul in St. Peter’s Basilica.



During his three-day visit, Archbishop Job, who is co-president of the International Joint Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Orthodox Church, will be accompanied by Bishop Adrianos of Halicarnassos and Patriarchal Deacon Barnabas Grigoriadis.



It is customary for the Ecumenical Patriarchate to send a delegation to Rome for the city’s patronal feast day, and for the Vatican to send a delegation to the Ecumenical Patriarchate for its patronal feast day of St. Andrew (November 30).

