Vatican publishes slightly updated guidelines for handling abuse cases
June 28, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has released what it calls Version 2.0 of its “Vademecum on certain points of procedure in treating cases of sexual abuse of minors committed by clerics.”
The revised guidelines, dated June 5, were released on June 27, and do not have the force of law.
