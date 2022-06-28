Catholic World News

Bishop chairman welcomes passage of landmark gun legislation

June 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, welcomed the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (S.2938).



Following passage in the House (234-193) and Senate (65-33), President Biden signed the bill into law.



The law “will take meaningful action to prevent gun violence and protect lives,” said Archbishop Coakley. “The investments in mental health services and reasonable measures to regulate guns included in this bill are positive initial steps towards confronting a culture of violence.”

