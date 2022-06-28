Catholic World News

Pope to Orionine Fathers: ‘May the fire of faith ignite new charitable works’

June 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On June 25, Pope Francis received participants in the general chapter of the Figli della Divina Provvidenza (Sons of Divine Providence), also known as the Orionine Fathers, as the religious institute was founded by St. Luigi Orione (1872-1940). The saint also founded the Little Missionary Sisters of Charity.



The theme of the Orionine Fathers’ general chapter was “Let us throw ourselves into the fire of the new times.”



“Jesus’ fire of love ignites people’s hearts,” Pope Francis said. “May the fire not remain only in your home and in your communities, and not even only in your works, but may you throw yourselves into the fire of the new times for the good of the people.”

