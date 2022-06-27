Catholic World News

Supreme Court sides with football coach fired for on-field prayer

June 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a high-school football coach who was dismissed from his position because he knelt to pray on the field after games.



The coach, Joseph Kennedy, had filed suit, saying that Bremerton High School in Washington had violated his right to religious freedom. By a 6-3 majority the Court agreed, saying that the school “sought to punish an individual for engaging in a brief, quiet, personal religious observance doubly protected by the Free Exercise and Free Speech clauses of the First Amendment.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!