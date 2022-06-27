Catholic World News

Two more priests killed in Nigeria

June 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Two more Catholic priests were murdered in Nigeria this weekend, as the violence against clerics continues.



Father Vitus Borogo was killed in the Kaduna state on Saturday, June 25, by terrorist gunment.



Father Christopher Odia was killed by kidnappers in Edo state the next day. The Fides news service reports that the kidnappers were captured by a group of young people who pursued them, hoping to free the captured priest. In an exchange of gunfire, one of the pursuers was killed and two wounded, but the kidnappers— members of a Fulani terrorist group— were captured. One of two men suspected of the killing died in the skirmish; the other was handed over to police.

