Catholic World News

Archbishop leads protest against Indian Supreme Court decision on ‘eco-sensitive zones’

June 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: India’s Supreme Court has ordered the establishment of 0.6-mile “eco-sensitive zones” around all ecologically protected areas—leading to the potential eviction of 2 million farmers.



“Today, the irony is that snakes and wild boars have protection, not human beings,” said Syro-Malabar Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Tellicherry, Kerala (map), according to an AsiaNews report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!