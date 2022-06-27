Catholic World News

US Maronite bishop: ‘I’ve never seen Lebanon like this before’

June 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Maronite Bishop Abdallah Elias Zaidan of Los Angeles discussed the deepening economic crisis in Lebanon. His eparchy is sponsoring 450 families per month in a nation whose poverty rate has soared to 90%.



The Maronite Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See, is based in Lebanon.

