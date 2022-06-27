Catholic World News

IFAD president, Pontiff discuss food crisis

June 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Gilbert Houngbo, the president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), in a June 24 audience.



Based in Rome, IFAD is a UN agency that supports increased food production in poor communities.



“It was an honor to meet His Holiness today,” Houngbo tweeted. “I thanked him for advocating for peace and his active attention to the climate and global food crises. The Holy See has always been a strong supporter of IFAD , sharing a common objective: making hunger part of the world’s past.”

