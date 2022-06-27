Catholic World News

‘What is needed is an infinite mercy,’ Pope recalls on feast of Sacred Heart

June 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on @Pontifex

CWN Editor's Note: “What is needed is an infinite mercy, like that of the Sacred Heart, to remedy so much of the evil and suffering we see in the lives of human beings,” Pope Francis tweeted on June 24, the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. “Let us entrust ourselves and the world to Him!”



June 24 was also the World Day of Prayer for the Sanctification of Priests. “Dear priests, be patient with the faithful, always ready to encourage them,” the Pope tweeted. “Be untiring ministers of God’s forgiveness and mercy. Never be harsh judges, but loving fathers.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!