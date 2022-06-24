Catholic World News

Fertility doctors moving embryos to guard against legal protection

June 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: American fertility clinics and their patients are moving embryos to guard against the possibility that some states might give legal protection to embryos, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Spokesmen for the lucrative assisted-reproduction industry explained that states could criminalize the destruction of frozen embryos that doctors said were not viable.



In 2019—the last year for which reliable data are available—more than 2% of the babies born in the US were the result of in vitro fertilization.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!