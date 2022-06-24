Catholic World News

Ask Congress to pass the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, USCCB says in action alert

June 24, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Introduced by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (S.2938) “takes positive steps to help prevent gun violence through reasonable efforts to regulate guns and investments to support mental health services,” according to the action alert.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!