Pope: ‘The drama of Cain and Abel unfolding in Ukraine’

June 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “we have returned to the drama of Cain and Abel; a life-destroying violence has been unleashed, a Lucifer-like, diabolical violence, to which we believers are called to react with the power of prayer, with the concrete help of charity, with every Christian means so that weapons give way to negotiations,” Pope Francis said in a June 23 address to participants in the Reunion of Aid Agencies for the Oriental Churches (ROACO).

