Resist fear spread by organized crime with healthy, hopeful roots, Pope says

June 24, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We must also resist Mafia cultural colonialism through research, study and formative activities aimed at attesting that civil, social and environmental progress springs not from corruption and privilege, but rather from justice, freedom, honesty and solidarity,” Pope Francis said in a June 23 address to members of the Pontifical International Marian Academy and the Anti-Mafia Investigation Directorate.

