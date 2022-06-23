Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin dismisses rumors of papal resignation

June 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin has scoffed at media reports that Pope Francis may resign, saying that they are “just rumors.”



When asked to comment about stories on a possible papal resignation, the Vatican Secretary of State replied: “There is nothing to comment on.”

