Vatican confirms schedule for Pope’s July trip to Canada

June 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has confirmed plans for a papal visit to Canada late in July, easing fears—at least for now—concerns that the trip might be postponed because of the Pope’s health problems.



The schedule released by the Vatican on June 23 calls for Pope Francis to visit Edmonton, Quebec, and the northern city of Iqaluit, in Nunavut territory, where he will meet with tribal elders and former students at one of Canada’s residential schools.



The Pope is scheduled to fly to Edmonton on July 24, and leave from Iqaluit on July 29, arriving in Rome the next morning.



Just ten days ago, the Vatican announced that the Pope’s plans for a trip to Africa earlier in July would be postponed “in order not to jeopardize the results of the therapy that he is undergoing for his knee.” That announcement came two weeks after the Vatican had released a full schedule for the African trip, and less than a month before the trip was to take place.

