Myanmar diocese warns priest on political activism

June 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A priest in Myanmar was been cautioned against “active participation in politics,” and online criticism of both the government and the Church leadership.



The Keuntung diocese instructed Father Dominic Wun Kyaw Htwe to avoid partisan politics, saying that his comments on social media have caused divisions among the country’s Christians. The priest, who has called for international attention to human-rights abuses in Myanmar, had been active in protest groups after the country’s military coup, and eventually fled to neighboring Thailand, where he serves in a local parish but continues to comment on the situation in Myanmar.

