With 200 witnesses on docket, Vatican finance trial likely a marathon

June 23, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican prosecutors have indicated that as many as 200 witnesses may be called before the tribunal hearing the landmark financial-misconduct case.



The tribunal will continue questioning defendants at the next session on July 7, then begin hearing other witnesses. But the tribunal’s summer hiatus—as well as the large number of witnesses—guarantees that the trial will continue for months.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

