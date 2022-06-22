Catholic World News

4 Newfoundland churches sold to fund abuse settlements

June 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The churches, located in the Archdiocese of St. John’s (Newfoundland), were put up for auction to help pay for settlements with survivors of abuse at the Congregation of Christian Brothers’ Mount Cashel Orphanage. The cathedral was also put up for auction and purchased by Catholic organizations.

