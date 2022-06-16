Catholic World News

Historic Canadian cathedral basilica sold for $3M

June 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Basilica-Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in St. John’s, Newfoundland , was put up for auction to help pay for settlements with survivors of abuse at the Congregation of Christian Brothers’ Mount Cashel Orphanage.



Three Catholic organizations — the Basilica Heritage Foundation, St. Bonaventure’s College and the St. Bon’s Forum — submitted the winning bid, thus preventing the cathedral from being sold to private developers.

