Catholic World News

Pope Francis plans to remain Pope ‘for as long as God allows it,’ Brazilian bishops say

June 22, 2022

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: “I want to live my mission as long as God allows me, and that’s it,” Pope Francis told a group of bishops from Brazil on June 20, when the bishops inquired about his health.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!