NBA player brings Congo to the Pope after papal trip canceled

June 22, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Phoenix Suns’ Bismack Biyombo, who hails from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, met with Pope Francis on June 21 and spoke about his charitable work. (Biyombo donated his entire 2021-22 salary to build a hospital.)

