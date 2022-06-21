Catholic World News

Wild driver near Vatican prompts fears of terror attack

June 21, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican security officials went on high alert on Sunday, June 21, when a man drove an automobile recklessly toward St. Peter’s Square during the time of a papal audience, crashing through police barricades and causing fears of a terrorist attack.



The driver of the car was eventually stopped and taken into custody. He proved to be unarmed, and was described as a “devout Catholic,” but was under the influence of alcohol and other drugs.

