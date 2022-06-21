Catholic World News

Pope to international community: ‘Don‘t forget the people of Myanmar’

June 21, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Again from Myanmar comes the cry of pain of so many people who lack basic humanitarian assistance and who are forced to leave their homes that have been burnt down and to flee violence,” Pope Francis said on June 19.



Referring to a recent episcopal statement on the internal conflict there, the Pope added, “I join the appeal of the bishops of that beloved land, that the international community does not forget the Burmese people, that human dignity and the right to life be respected, as well as places of worship, hospitals, and schools.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!