Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal cancels election of new leader for Communion and Liberation movement

June 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the prefect of the dicastery for Laity, Family, and Life, has cancelled the election of a new leader for the Communion and Liberation movement, instead naming the current acting leader, Davide Prosperi, to a 5-year term.



Cardinal Farrell urged Prosperi to quell the “broad dissent” that the cardinal saw among the influential members of the lay movement. He indicated that the members’ resistance to Vatican-mandated changes was his reason for cancelling the election.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!