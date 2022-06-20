Catholic World News

Pope encourages Melkites to reflect on synodality

June 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on June 20 with members of the Melkite Catholic Synod of Bishops, Pope Francis urged them to “question yourselves on the synodal style of your being and acting.”



During the audience the Pontiff called attention to the continued devastation of Syria—where the Melkite Patriarchate of Antioch is located—saying that the faithful “must not forget what has been going on for twelve years in your land.”

