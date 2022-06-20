Catholic World News

Vatican coin commemorates Covid vaccine

June 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on CFN

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has issued a new series of coins in honor of the worldwide campaign for Covid vaccination.



The coins, issued in various Euro denominations, feature an image of a doctor and nurse administering a vaccination shot to a young person. A Vatican release indicated that the coins were issued to call attention to the efforts of Pope Francis to promote vaccination as a “moral obligation” and to “continue efforts to immunize even the poorest peoples.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!