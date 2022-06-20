Catholic World News

27 Spanish Dominican martyrs beatified

June 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A Dominican nun and 26 male Dominicans—all martyred during the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939)—were beatified at Seville Cathedral on June 18 (video, biographies in Spanish).



“They were all killed in hatred of the faith in the religious persecution that took palce in Spain in the context of the civil war of the last century,” Pope Francis said on June 19. “Their witness of adhesion to Christ and forgiveness for their killers show us the way to holiness and encourage us to make their lives an offering of love to God and their brothers and sisters.”

