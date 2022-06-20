Theologians must find new ways to express, share the faith, Pope says
June 20, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: On June 17, Pope Francis received members of the editorial staff of La Scuola Cattolica, a theological journal published by the seminary of the Archdiocese of Milan.
“Theological language must always be alive, and cannot help but evolve, while being careful to make itself understood,” Pope Francis said. “Teaching and studying theology means living on a frontier, the frontier where the Gospel meets the real needs of people.”
