Catholic World News

Human rights organization calls on Malta to legalize abortion

June 20, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of Europe’s human rights commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic, said in report that “unimpeded access to sexual and reproductive health care” is necessary for “a woman’s right to health and her right to be free from discrimination,” the Associated Press reported.



“Malta’s blanket ban on abortions puts these rights at significant risk,” she said.



The Council of Europe was founded by ten nations in 1949, in the wake of World War II, to promote human rights and democracy; one of its principal organizers was the anti-Fascist and devoutly Catholic Italian Prime Minister Alcide De Gasperi. A decade later, the Council established the European Court of Human Rights. Today, the Council has 46 member states.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!