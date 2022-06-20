Catholic World News

In Nigeria, gunmen kidnap priest, demand ransom

June 20, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Gunmen broke into the home of Father James Kantoma, abducted him, and demanded a ransom of 50-million Nigerian dollars (120,000 US dollars).



Father Kantoma is a priest of the Archdiocese of Jos, a city of 900,000 that is the capital of Nigeria’s Plateau State (map).

