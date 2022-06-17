Catholic World News

GOP lawmakers urge action against attacks on pro-life centers

June 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A group of 122 Republican members of the US Congress have signed a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, calling for action against pro-abortion extremists who have attacked and/or threatened pregnancy-help centers. The lawmakers urged federal prosecution of “recent domestic terrorist attacks,” observing that these attacks—and threats of further violence—“have the intended effect of chilling the free exercise of religion and speech, undermining the constitutional rights of Americans.”

