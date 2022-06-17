Catholic World News

Ukraine’s Donetsk bishop: ‘We stay with our people, even as bombs fall’

June 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “There are four of our priests left in Donetsk, and they continue to serve there,” said Bishop Stephan Meniok. “There is also one in Luhansk (map). “They have retained possession of the parishes, and people are coming, even though more than half of the population has left the region.”

