Poland: 10 nuns beatified, martyrs of wartime violence

June 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Maria Magdalena Jahn, CCSE, and nine companions were beatified in Wroclaw, Poland.



The 10 nuns, all members of the Congregation of Sisters of St. Elizabeth, were martyred by Soviet soldiers in 1945. The Dicastery for the Causes of Saints has published brief Italian-language biographical notes on the ten blesseds.



Archbishop Józef Kupny of Wroclaw had earlier described the beatification as “prophetic,” as the beatification announcement had preceded the February Russian invasion of Ukraine.

