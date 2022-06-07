Catholic World News

Archbishop: Polish nuns’ beatification in 2021 was ‘prophetic’

June 07, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The 2021 beatification of 10 Polish nuns slain by Soviet soldiers was “prophetic,” Archbishop Józef Kupny of Wroclaw (Poland) wrote in a pastoral letter.



“In their faces, we see the faces of women and children now falling victim to similar aggression by Russian soldiers,” he said. “At one time, it seemed we could only talk about violence, aggression and the killing of innocent people in the past tense, hoping the events these sisters witnessed would never return.”



“No one predicted our brothers and sisters in Ukraine would experience the same fate.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!