California bishops oppose move to ‘enshrine’ abortion in state constitution

June 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A proposed state constitutional amendment “will legalize and protect abortion up to the point just prior to delivery,” California’s bishops said in a statement. “We also fear the boundless scope of this proposed amendment, which asserts a new constitutional right to ‘reproductive freedom’ but does not define what that means.”

