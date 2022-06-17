Catholic World News

Cardinal Gambetti on Corpus Christi: ‘Give of yourselves like Jesus did’

June 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Earlier this month, Vatican announced— implicitly and explicitly—that Pope Francis would not celebrate a public Corpus Christi Mass. The solemnity falls on the Thursday after Trinity Sunday on the General Roman Calendar, but is transferred to the following Sunday in many nations, including Italy and the United States.



Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, OFM Conv., since 2021 the Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, celebrated Mass in the Basilica on June 16.

