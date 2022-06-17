Catholic World News

US abortions increase by nearly 70,000 in 3 years, reversing long-term decline

June 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “A total of 930,160 unborn babies were aborted [in the United States] in 2020 — an 8% increase from the 862,320 abortions in 2017,” according to the report. “The abortion ratio — the number of abortions per 100 pregnancies — increased 12%, from 18.4% in 2017 to 20.6% in 2020.”

