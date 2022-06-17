Catholic World News

Sexual abuse in focus as leading Slovenian bishops visit Vatican

June 17, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The meeting between leading Slovenian bishops and Pope Francis during their June 13-14 visit to the Vatican was not included in the Vatican press office’s list of audiences.



Slovenia, a Central European nation of 2.1 million (map), is 83% Christian (77% Catholic) and 4% Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

