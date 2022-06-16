British government sanctions Moscow Patriarch for supporting was
June 16, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: The government of the United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on Patriarch Kirill of Moscow “for his support and endorsement of Putin’s war.”
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the government is “targeting the enablers and perpetrators of Putin’s war who have brought untold suffering to Ukraine.” The action came after leaders of the European Union failed to reach a consensus on similar sanctions for the Russian Orthodox leader.
