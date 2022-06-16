Catholic World News

British government sanctions Moscow Patriarch for supporting was

June 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The government of the United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on Patriarch Kirill of Moscow “for his support and endorsement of Putin’s war.”



Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that the government is “targeting the enablers and perpetrators of Putin’s war who have brought untold suffering to Ukraine.” The action came after leaders of the European Union failed to reach a consensus on similar sanctions for the Russian Orthodox leader.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!