Abortion zealots announce ‘open season’ on pro-life centers

June 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A radical pro-abortion group, Jane’s Revenge, has declared “open season” on pro-life centers, threatening an increase in the violent attacks that have occurred at pregnancy-help centers and Catholic churches in recent weeks.



“You have seen that we are real,” a statement from Jane’s Revenge said, in an apparent reference to the recent acts of vandalism. The group warned pro-lifers that “your insurance companies, and your financial backers will realize you are a bad investment.”



Pro-life leaders have called for a response from law enforcement, observing that the statement from Jane’s Revenge amounts to domestic terrorism.

