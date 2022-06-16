Catholic World News

DR Congo’s government ‘firmly awaits’ Pope’s visit

June 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A government spokesman in the Democratic Republic of the Congo issued a statement following the cancellation, for health reasons, of the Pope’s apostolic journey there.



“The Government wishes Pope Francis a speedy recovery,” said Patrick Muyaya Katembwe. “We want to reassure him that the Democratic Republic of Congo will continue to firmly await his visit, which was at the invitation of His Excellency the President of the Republic, Felix Tshilombo Tshisekedi.”



“The Pope was scheduled to come under the banner of peace and reconciliation in Jesus Christ,” the spokesman added. Patrick Muyaya Katembwe

