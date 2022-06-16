Catholic World News

Vatican releases suggestions for lengthier, revamped marriage preparation

June 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On June 15, the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life released (in Italian and Spanish) “Catechumenal Itineraries for Married Life.”



The 97-page document includes a preface by Pope Francis. “I appeal to the docility, zeal, and creativity of the Church’s pastors, and those who assist them, to increase the effectiveness of the vital and indispensable work of formation, proclamation, and accompaniment of families, which the Holy Spirit is asking us to carry out at this time,” the Pope wrote.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

