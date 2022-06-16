Catholic World News

US bishops’ domestic policy chairman commends congressional efforts to address gun vviolence

June 16, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “I am deeply grateful that members of Congress have undertaken bipartisan negotiations to address the plague of gun violence in our nation,” said Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development.



“This willingness to engage in dialogue and commitment to the common good is an example of the ‘better kind of politics’ that Pope Francis champions,” he continued. “I encourage Congress to continue these important efforts which will help build a culture of life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!