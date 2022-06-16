Catholic World News

More than 400 Ukrainian Orthodox parishes have left Moscow Patriarchate.

June 16, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2020 (according to the report), 29% of Ukrainian Orthodox Christians belonged to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), while 71% belonged to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), which had received canonical recognition from the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople the previous year.



Since the February 24 Russian invasion, more than 400 parishes have left the Moscow Patriarchate for the OCU.

